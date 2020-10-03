Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,692 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,887 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 4.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,277 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 6.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,578 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 663,337 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 18.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,643 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 68.6% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $11.10 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,800 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $936,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 89,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $957,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

