Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 42,561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 17.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.28.

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Stuart D. Porter sold 9,842,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $55,118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52. Comstock Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.25 and a beta of 2.08.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $179.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.50 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comstock Resources Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

