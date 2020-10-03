Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 42,561 Shares of Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 42,561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 33.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.25 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52. Comstock Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $179.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.50 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 5.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comstock Resources Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRK shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Comstock Resources from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.28.

In related news, Director Stuart D. Porter sold 9,842,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $55,118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.