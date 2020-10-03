Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 17,720 Shares of MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 211.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,720 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 398,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 81,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,226,000 after acquiring an additional 89,199 shares in the last quarter.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAG shares. Pi Financial raised their price objective on MAG Silver from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on MAG Silver from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MAG Silver in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered MAG Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $16.81 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.