Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,720 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in MAG Silver by 19.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in MAG Silver by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MAG Silver by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 995,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 22,293 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MAG Silver by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08. MAG Silver Corp has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $18.25.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02.

MAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on MAG Silver from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Pi Financial increased their price target on MAG Silver from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. TD Securities lowered MAG Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

MAG Silver Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

