Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 259 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,119,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,256,000 after purchasing an additional 61,436 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 84,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after buying an additional 25,829 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 46.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 352.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 54.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 9,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ESLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elbit Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Elbit Systems stock opened at $120.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.80. Elbit Systems Ltd has a 12 month low of $110.00 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 6.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

