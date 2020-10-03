Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,256 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 4.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DEA opened at $22.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.30 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 0.60%. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $352,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $361,293.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,750 shares of company stock worth $1,743,475 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

