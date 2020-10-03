Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 11,256 Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,256 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,952,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,795,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,888,000 after acquiring an additional 855,268 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,476,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after acquiring an additional 686,830 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 298.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 292,700 shares during the period. Finally, AXA grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 459,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 277,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $113,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,300.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $143,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,050.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,750 shares of company stock worth $1,743,475. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

NYSE:DEA opened at $22.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average is $24.39. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 228.30 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

