Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 283 Shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 1,002.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 901,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,093,000 after buying an additional 820,091 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in Autohome by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 5,485,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,152,000 after purchasing an additional 683,313 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Autohome by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 595,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,267,000 after purchasing an additional 267,336 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in Autohome by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 1,379,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,983,000 after purchasing an additional 252,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Autohome by 1,405.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,377,000 after buying an additional 149,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $96.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.05 and its 200 day moving average is $81.38. Autohome Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $98.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $327.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie downgraded Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. HSBC started coverage on Autohome in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 86 Research started coverage on Autohome in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.49.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

