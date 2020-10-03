Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 283 Shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $96.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.05 and its 200 day moving average is $81.38. Autohome Inc has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $98.50.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autohome Inc will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATHM shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. 86 Research started coverage on Autohome in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Macquarie downgraded Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Autohome in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.49.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.