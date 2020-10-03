Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,243 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.20% of Oaktree Strategic Income worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 4.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 17.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,796 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 19.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 116,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,594 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,300,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,271 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 9.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 35,564 shares during the period. 33.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OCSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised Oaktree Strategic Income from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Oaktree Strategic Income from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oaktree Strategic Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ OCSI opened at $6.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.43 million, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.84. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Oaktree Strategic Income had a negative net margin of 44.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

