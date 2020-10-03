Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 85.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,978 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 1,145.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter worth $65,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Freshpet by 80.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Freshpet during the second quarter worth $172,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Freshpet during the second quarter worth $205,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $610,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,344,910.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $112.83 on Friday. Freshpet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $116.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,128.41 and a beta of 0.77.

FRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.42.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

