Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 85.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,978 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 45.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,984,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,734,000 after acquiring an additional 618,828 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 45.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,102,000 after acquiring an additional 616,068 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5,030.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,647,000 after acquiring an additional 546,700 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth approximately $45,260,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 232.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 331,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,152,000 after acquiring an additional 231,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

FRPT stock opened at $112.83 on Friday. Freshpet Inc has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $116.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,128.41 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.45.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Coben sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,482,674.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 4,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $553,584.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,142,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,510 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FRPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.42.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

