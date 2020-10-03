Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DEI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

In related news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 39,300 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $997,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at $69,435,644.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 3,251 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $78,804.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,316,785.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $45.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.74 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 35.06%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.