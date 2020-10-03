Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) by 18.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DJD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 24,205 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 119.4% in the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $20,724,000.

Shares of DJD stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.46. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $39.97.

