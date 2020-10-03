Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,378 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 13.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,601,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,265,000 after purchasing an additional 440,590 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 3,201,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,950,000 after acquiring an additional 28,640 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,038,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,793,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,731,000 after purchasing an additional 95,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,549,000 after purchasing an additional 93,786 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

In other news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,873. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $12.90 on Friday. Associated Banc Corp has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Associated Banc had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $448.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc Corp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. ValuEngine raised Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.