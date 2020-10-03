Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $375,000 Position in Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Standex Int’l worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex Int’l in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,302,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 351,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,223,000 after buying an additional 75,689 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 48,806 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 433,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 38,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Standex Int’l news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $70,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $957,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SXI opened at $62.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average is $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.70. Standex Int’l Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $81.69. The firm has a market cap of $764.64 million, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.23 million. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Standex Int’l’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standex Int’l Corp. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CJS Securities raised shares of Standex Int’l from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Standex Int’l from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Standex Int’l from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Standex Int’l currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

