Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $375,000 Stake in Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) by 69.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Standex Int’l worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Standex Int’l in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $62.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.70. Standex Int’l Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $81.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.16. The stock has a market cap of $764.64 million, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Standex Int’l Corp. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $70,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Standex Int’l from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Standex Int’l from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

