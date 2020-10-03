Fmr LLC Trims Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,572,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63,855 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $306,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 66.2% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 15.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.64.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.03, for a total value of $2,041,636.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,753,434.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 198,961 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $42,137,950.19. In the last three months, insiders have sold 285,889 shares of company stock worth $60,449,820. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $212.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $230.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

