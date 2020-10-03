Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 51,630 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,105,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,129,000 after purchasing an additional 43,148 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,098,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,557,000 after acquiring an additional 90,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 460,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,134,000 after acquiring an additional 174,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. 41.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $88.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.98 and a 200 day moving average of $76.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.56. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $102.88.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 6.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

COLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.22.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $1,000,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,799,223.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 666,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $52,517,140.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,811,948.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,315,966 shares of company stock worth $103,062,694 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

