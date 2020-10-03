ValuEngine Downgrades Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) to Hold

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.94.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $258.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.93 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 2,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $30,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,360.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 7,788 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $114,094.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 809,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,854,985.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,200 shares of company stock valued at $783,555. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at $8,163,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth $3,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 165.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 99,039 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 63,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 50,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Read More: Technical Analysis

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.