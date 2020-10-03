Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.37 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.50.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02).

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KNSA. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BofA Securities raised their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of -0.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $11,750,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,443,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,269,000 after acquiring an additional 547,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,714,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,697,000 after acquiring an additional 514,431 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $5,556,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $8,778,000. 31.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Earnings History and Estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,642 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,642 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $366,000 Stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $366,000 Stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $366,000 Stock Position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $366,000 Stock Position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,692 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,692 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Comstock Resources Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Comstock Resources Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report