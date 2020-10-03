Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,120 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Oasis Midstream Partners worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $102,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

OMP opened at $7.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $241.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.24). Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $66.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

