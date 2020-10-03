Fmr LLC Acquires 56,049 Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,583,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,049 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.22% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $311,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $2,904,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,524,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $126,000.

COLD opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.60. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.16.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $482.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COLD. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

In other news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $373,721.60. Also, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $401,671.88. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

