Fmr LLC Acquires 6,124,095 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,056,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,124,095 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.53% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $313,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 93,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 91,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 29,680 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 38,216 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.9% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 140,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.81. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 391.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.318 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

