Fmr LLC Makes New Investment in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Fmr LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,192,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,008,000. Fmr LLC owned about 11.91% of ZoomInfo Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZI. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000.

In related news, major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 7,061,428 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $252,799,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZI. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $110.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

