Fmr LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,369,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,647 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $322,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,115,000 after buying an additional 15,383 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $1,417,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,928,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift acquired 6,975 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $250,960.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 227,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,178,577.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $37.56 on Friday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average is $38.62.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

