Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959,785 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $329,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 165,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after buying an additional 82,433 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 172,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Progressive by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 46,967 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Progressive by 19.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,242,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $1,653,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,269.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,591 shares of company stock valued at $10,012,980 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Progressive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $94.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.07. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $97.81.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. Progressive’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

