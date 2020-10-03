Fmr LLC Reduces Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,878,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,780,782 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.02% of CDW worth $334,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in CDW by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 44.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 11.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 2.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised CDW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.89.

CDW opened at $123.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.25 and its 200-day moving average is $109.60. CDW has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

