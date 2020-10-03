Fmr LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,185,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,237,101 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.79% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $338,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGSB opened at $54.87 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.07.

