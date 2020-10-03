Fmr LLC Raises Holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,945,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,655 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 3.92% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $339,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4,082.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,303,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $679,474,000 after buying an additional 4,200,458 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,329,000 after acquiring an additional 352,637 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,882,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter valued at about $20,997,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 992.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,706,000 after purchasing an additional 134,647 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.74.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.24, for a total value of $501,460.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.65, for a total transaction of $217,650.00. Insiders sold a total of 6,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,601 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $228.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12-month low of $95.58 and a 12-month high of $231.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.39 and a 200 day moving average of $177.78.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $682.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

