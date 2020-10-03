Fmr LLC Acquires 2,412,743 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,412,743 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.97% of Expedia Group worth $345,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 308 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,887 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 22,080 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $65,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $92.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.22. Expedia Group Inc has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $139.88. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.66). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post -9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Expedia Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.37.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

