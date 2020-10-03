Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Holdings Boosted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 14.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,591,488 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,154 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $346,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Credicorp by 9.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,561,000 after buying an additional 15,456 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 164,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 29.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,152,000 after purchasing an additional 116,416 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Credicorp by 17.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $124.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.32. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $118.00 and a fifty-two week high of $220.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($4.66). The company had revenue of $868.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 6.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Credicorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Banco Santander cut Credicorp to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.25.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

