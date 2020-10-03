Fmr LLC Increases Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,991,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049,959 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 14.90% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $347,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 371,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,295,000 after purchasing an additional 37,620 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $1,049,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,201,000 after acquiring an additional 255,313 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 37,538 shares in the last quarter.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $126.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.64 and a beta of 1.39. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $132.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a current ratio of 20.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.13.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a negative net margin of 69.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Casey M. Tansey sold 12,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total value of $1,551,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,582.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $8,452,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,714 shares of company stock worth $43,824,311 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.21.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.