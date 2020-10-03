Fmr LLC Has $351.86 Million Holdings in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,362,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,663 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.76% of Spotify worth $351,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Spotify by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify in the first quarter worth $431,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Spotify by 16.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Spotify in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Spotify by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 25,234 shares during the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Spotify from $185.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Spotify from $144.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spotify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.44.

Shares of SPOT opened at $240.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Spotify has a 12 month low of $109.18 and a 12 month high of $299.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.50 and its 200-day moving average is $207.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of -75.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.42). Spotify had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

