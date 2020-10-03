Fmr LLC Acquires 1,346,977 Shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,289,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346,977 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 10.08% of ASGN worth $352,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ASGN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the second quarter worth $146,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 68.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ASGN during the second quarter valued at $203,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASGN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

In related news, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 13,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $952,418.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,833,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $705,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,637,579.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 114,997 shares of company stock worth $8,283,884 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $66.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ASGN Inc has a 12-month low of $29.04 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.34.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $936.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.82 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ASGN Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

