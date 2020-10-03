Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,383,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,229,076 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 14.24% of Chemours worth $358,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the first quarter worth $1,131,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 31,298 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Chemours by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 366,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Chemours by 96.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 221,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

CC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chemours from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Chemours from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

In other Chemours news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $56,087.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,934.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $21.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44. Chemours Co has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 2.31.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that Chemours Co will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

