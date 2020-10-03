Fmr LLC Purchases 1,571,000 Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,924,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,571,000 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 8.83% of Essent Group worth $359,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 147,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Essent Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Essent Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

ESNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $55.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.