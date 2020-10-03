Fmr LLC Sells 157,219 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,875,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 157,219 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $360,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,207,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $375,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,178 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 51.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,869,659 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $185,245,000 after acquiring an additional 634,974 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 125.0% in the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,465,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 42.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818,267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $180,154,000 after acquiring an additional 537,738 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 770.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 165,702 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UHS. Barclays raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $109.15 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $149.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

