Fmr LLC Buys Shares of 6,407,514 Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Fmr LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,407,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,331,000. Fmr LLC owned 1.48% of Otis Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $1,697,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $1,594,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $106,956,000.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $63.16 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $65.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.24. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion and a PE ratio of 32.90.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

