Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,830,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226,262 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.42% of Willis Towers Watson worth $360,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 13.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 416.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 341.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $209.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $220.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.10.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WLTW. BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $229.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.07.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

