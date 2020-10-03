Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,575,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 217,691 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 4.51% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $365,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $107,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.51 per share, with a total value of $98,352.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMH. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.47.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 105.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $30.15.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.44 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.