Fmr LLC Acquires 3,004,791 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,440,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004,791 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 6.02% of National Retail Properties worth $370,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 41.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $36.69 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $59.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.21.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.84 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 35.75%. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NNN. ValuEngine cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

