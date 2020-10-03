Fmr LLC Has $368.34 Million Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,608 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.75% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $368,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 43.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 84.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 30,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total transaction of $1,235,805.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,435 shares in the company, valued at $6,451,402.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $510.68 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.38 and a 12-month high of $540.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $507.01 and a 200-day moving average of $461.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.39. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 84.89% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $536.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIO. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $666.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

