Fmr LLC Sells 736,321 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,898,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 736,321 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $365,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Entergy by 447.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Entergy during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ETR opened at $103.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.51. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $135.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Entergy from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.93.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

