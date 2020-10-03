Fmr LLC Acquires 1,002,340 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,476,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,002,340 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $371,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RY. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,221,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,712,000 after buying an additional 1,589,395 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,171,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,576 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,847,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,076,000 after buying an additional 1,364,315 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,381,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,800 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,923,000. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY stock opened at $70.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.86. The company has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.37. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RY shares. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.79.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

