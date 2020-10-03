Fmr LLC Trims Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,829,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 768,271 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.23% of Allstate worth $371,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 794.1% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Allstate stock opened at $93.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.57. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.72.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.