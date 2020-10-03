CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 452,819 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $371,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in CSX by 1.7% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in CSX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 8,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,539 shares in the company, valued at $11,002,638.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,916 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $77.15 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.85. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.92.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

