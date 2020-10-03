Fmr LLC Has $373.23 Million Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,490,699 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075,297 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 6.52% of Signature Bank worth $373,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,025,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,236 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 335,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,989,000 after buying an additional 201,140 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,136,000 after acquiring an additional 169,003 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 225,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after acquiring an additional 120,638 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 191,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 96,128 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.83.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $83.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $148.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.81 and its 200-day moving average is $97.82.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

