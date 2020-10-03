Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Shotspotter worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shotspotter during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,839,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Shotspotter during the first quarter worth about $3,266,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shotspotter by 16.5% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 269,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 50.0% in the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 106.8% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SSTI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Shotspotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on Shotspotter in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shotspotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $30.08 on Friday. Shotspotter Inc has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.73, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.22.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. Shotspotter had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 6.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shotspotter Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

